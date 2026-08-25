Feyenoord are in talks with Manchester United over a loan deal for Chido Obi, De Telegraaf reported on Tuesday. The Premier League club are willing to let the Denmark striker, who has just turned 18, gain experience elsewhere.

Although Giovanni van Bronckhorst already has four forwards at his disposal in Ayase Ueda, Casper Tengstedt, Shaqueel van Persie and Nacho Ferri, Feyenoord are still working on a move for Obi, who also holds Nigerian nationality.

For now, Feyenoord are considering a loan deal. It is not known whether a purchase option for next year is also under discussion. According to Transfermarkt, Obi is currently worth five million euros.

The Rotterdam club may also be factoring in a departure for Ueda, last season's top scorer in the Netherlands. Fenerbahçe recently made a bid, but the Japanese striker would prefer a move to the Premier League.

De Telegraaf claim Obi's potential arrival is bad news for Van Persie, who has had less playing time than Ferri in recent weeks. ''If another foreign striker of the same age comes in now, the outlook will not improve.''

Arsenal brought Obi to England in 2022. Two years later, he made the sensitive switch to Manchester United. He made his Premier League debut in February 2025, replacing Casemiro against Tottenham Hotspur.