Feyenoord have yet to tie Jerayno Schaken down to a longer stay at the club, De Telegraaf reports. Talks with the representatives of the 17-year-old right winger are proving difficult. FC Twente still hope to make their move.

Enschede's club previously made a bid of around one million euros for Schaken and, despite other transfer business, have not dropped their interest. Clubs from abroad are now tracking the attacker too.

Last week, Schaken impressed again in a friendly for Feyenoord Under-21s against Real Madrid Under-19s. The son of former Netherlands international Ruben Schaken scored twice and further boosted his growing reputation.

Feyenoord signed Schaken on a free transfer from SC Heerenveen a year ago. This summer he moved up from the Under-17s to the Under-21s, although the winger had expected to go straight into the senior squad.

At first that did not happen, but the situation changed once FC Twente's interest became public. Schaken did train with head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst's first team last week after all.

Schaken's current contract at Feyenoord runs until mid-2028. FC Twente want to sign him for three seasons, the maximum permitted contract length for players who are not yet 18 years old.

Two weeks ago, the situation around Schaken had already caused considerable unrest. Father Ruben Schaken then hit out fiercely at Feyenoord after FC Twente's bid was rejected and, according to him, earlier promises to his son had not been kept. "This is sabotage by Feyenoord. I won't let this happen to my son," the former Feyenoord player said to ESPN at the time.

Meanwhile, FC Twente's interest in Schaken is separate from the arrival of Filip Thorvaldsen at De Grolsch Veste. The 20-year-old Norwegian winger is joining from Vålerenga for around five million euros and was spotted in Enschede on Monday for his medical.

Thorvaldsen can play on both flanks and was already absent from Vålerenga's matchday squad against FK Bodø/Glimt last weekend because of an impending transfer. The Norway youth international has so far registered ten goals and five assists in 67 matches for Vålerenga.