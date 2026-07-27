Feyenoord and Read at loggerheads after ‘broken agreement’ over transfer

The transfer wrangle around Givairo Read is growing more serious. According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord and the 19-year-old right-back are now at odds after the Rotterdam club also firmly rejected Nottingham Forest's third bid.

Nottingham Forest submitted a third proposal that could rise to €21 million including bonuses. Read's camp believed that bid would bring Feyenoord to the table, but technical director Dévy Rigaux again kept the door shut.

VI says that marks a striking change of course from the club's previous leadership. Former general and technical director Dennis te Kloese is said to have told Read's entourage that a fee of around €25 million would be enough to open talks over a departure.

Since Rigaux's arrival, that agreement is off the table. The new technical director does not feel bound by those earlier assurances and is reportedly demanding at least €30 million for the talented defender, Algemeen Dagblad reports.

Read's camp have reacted with incomprehension, believing the club are rowing back on earlier signals. The right-back is also open to a transfer. He sees the Premier League as the ideal next step, with Nottingham Forest ready to offer him a five-year contract.

His injury history is also shaping that thinking. Last season he missed months with two hamstring injuries and, as a result, he knows a top move does not automatically come around again. That is precisely why he sees a move to England as an outstanding opportunity.

Feyenoord take a very different view. The club see Read as one of the absolute pillars for the new season. Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is counting heavily on the right-back and is even considering making him captain.

How this develops from here is now the big question. Nottingham Forest will have to come back with a substantially improved bid to change Feyenoord's mind, while Read hopes the club will still take into account the expectations that, according to his entourage, were raised earlier. For now, player and club appear to be at loggerheads.