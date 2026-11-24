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Two similar incidents, two completely different decisions? One player is sent off while sitting on the bench, while another protests and shouts in the referee's face without even receiving a yellow card.

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This image has reignited the debate in Spain over double standards in La Liga refereeing, with Barcelona once again caught in a storm of controversial decisions.

It started on the Barcelona bench, where Fermin Lopez saw red after remonstrating with the fourth official. There was no violent challenge, no clash on the pitch. His offence was the words he directed at the officials, which the referee deemed an insult worthy of a straight red. The Andalusian left the field absolutely furious.

But what really angered Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo, was the identity of the official who confronted Fermin and told him "don't mess with me" and "don't play with me": assistant referee Alejandro Clemente Ortuño. The same official had previously put up with a barrage of protests from Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe without issuing any caution. Instead, he spoke to him calmly and showed understanding.

The Spanish newspaper then posed the question doing the rounds on every Spanish programme: why is Fermin treated harshly while Mbappe gets the gentle treatment? And why does a Barcelona player get sent off from the bench while the Real Madrid forward can protest without punishment?

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Nor does it stop there. According to the paper, the match referee was Hernandez Hernandez, a name that brings back no happy memories for Barcelona fans. He's the official who cost Barcelona the league title in 2017 by failing to award a legitimate goal, even though the ball had crossed the Real Betis goal line by a full metre. It remains one of the most infamous refereeing errors in La Liga history.

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He also took charge of Hansi Flick's first league match. That day he refused to award a clear penalty after a Tchouameni handball denied Ferran Torres a goal, then disallowed a fifth Barcelona goal that was a masterpiece from Fermin Lopez himself.

At Villarreal, Flick complained publicly that the fourth official and the assistant paid no attention to the Barcelona bench throughout the game and refused to engage with him. Yet they were talking to the opposing team's players.

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It's been a week full of errors. The referees' technical committee admitted that VAR should have overturned the penalty awarded to Mbappe in Santander. In the same week, the same technology ignored a clear dive by the Frenchman in the Celta Vigo box and didn't intervene.

Barcelona, meanwhile, were denied a penalty after a foul on Gordon at Camp Nou. That only deepened the Catalan club's sense that they're paying the price for repeated errors while their rivals enjoy special protection.

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Many at Barcelona don't see this as coincidence. They see the result of years of media pressure: Real Madrid's television channel, Mourinho's press conferences and Florentino Perez's constant repetition of the Negreira case. In their view, referees now always lean towards one side for fear of being attacked.

Whatever the controversy, Fermin will have to accept a two-match suspension after his protest was deemed excessive. The bigger question remains open, though. Was this merely a one-off refereeing error? Or is it a fresh lesson confirming that justice in La Liga is no longer measured by the same yardstick for everyone?