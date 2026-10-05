Rio Ferdinand has taken aim at Portugal boss Jorge Jesus over his row with Cristiano Ronaldo, which blew up during the current international break. The England and Manchester United legend pulled no punches.

The feud erupted after Jesus chose not to send Ronaldo on against Norway on matchday 2 of the UEFA Nations League. The Al-Nassr captain had been asked to warm up, with the coach planning to give him half an hour. Then came the snub.

Read also.. Picture.. Ronaldo ignores the Jesus crisis with a broad smile

Jesus blamed the state of the game for his change of heart. He refused to engage with Ronaldo's frustration at being left on the bench, insisting he is the coach and the man in charge, and that Cristiano would not alter his convictions. That stance prompted the forward to walk out of the camp.

Ferdinand let rip on his programme "rio presents": "Cristiano Ronaldo was put in a very bad situation and was treated in an inappropriate manner, because he is a great history in the world of football".

"Jesus did not act well with Ronaldo, and decided to treat him in this way, but I find no explanation for it, as this coach thinks he is Alex Ferguson or Pep Guardiola," he added.

Ferdinand concluded: "I don't know why he places himself among the great coaches, I find no explanation for it, and he should have respected Cristiano Ronaldo in the required manner".

The Portuguese Football Federation are now trying to defuse the crisis and lure Ronaldo back for the next camp, hoping to let him bow out in a manner befitting his career. Football's all-time top scorer has said nothing so far. He issued only a short statement promising to reveal the truth at a later date.



