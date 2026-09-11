Fenerbahce have now accepted that head coach Ismail Kartal is leaving, Turkish media reported on Friday afternoon. The club could not persuade him to change his mind, so Dirk Kuijt has taken charge of the squad as interim manager for the time being.

Kartal stunned everyone on Thursday evening after the Champions League match against AS Roma. Fenerbahce drew 1-1, and the coach then announced his resignation completely unexpectedly during the press conference.

Earlier, Kartal had still heaped praise on his players. "Tonight I congratulate my players and resign. I want to thank our supporters, the people from the media, my staff and my players for all the support I have received so far," he said.

He said he had made the decision in the interests of the Turkish giants. "I have taken this decision to clear the way for my club. We made this decision together as a team," said Kartal, who also stated that he no longer wanted to return as Fenerbahce manager.

Chairman Aziz Yildirim initially refused to accept Kartal's departure. "He remains our coach and I have told him that too. We are continuing together, we are like a family. Until I leave, he will remain the head coach," the president said after the surprise announcement.

By Friday, though, Kartal's return looked increasingly unlikely. He did not appear at training and, according to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, had switched off his phones and could not be reached by the club's management. Kuijt then led training alongside Zeki Gole.

Turkish media now say Fenerbahce have accepted that Kartal really is going. The club's management are said to have tried to convince him to stay, but without success, leaving Kuijt in charge of the first team for the time being.

Next up, Kuijt will prepare the first team for Monday's league trip to Gaziantep.