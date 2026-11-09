Fenerbahce have set the record straight on reports linking Roma legend Francesco Totti with a move into the Turkish club's sporting directorate, speculation that had tipped him for a pivotal role in the team's project over the coming period.

The story started with Turkish newspaper Sozcu. Under the headline "The footballing soul of Fenerbahce", the paper claimed on Monday that Totti could be appointed to the sporting directorate and become the mastermind of a new project for a side struggling badly right now.

Those claims lit up the Turkish media. Totti ranks among the greatest legends Italian football has produced, a man who spent his entire professional career in the Roma shirt before walking away from the pitch. Now his name was suddenly being floated for an administrative post at one of the biggest clubs in Turkey.

Fenerbahce weren't having it. Their official statement read: "The information published by the Sozcu newspaper today (9 November 2026) under the title (The footballing soul of Fenerbahce), which was later circulated by other media outlets, and which claims the joining of Francesco Totti to the club's sporting directorate, has no basis in truth".

The club went further, condemning the spread of unverified information and drawing a line under the Totti talk. "We call on the media outlets concerned to respect journalistic principles and to act responsibly," they added.