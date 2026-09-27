Félix and Jesus: a fatherly relationship that unleashed the golden boy's talent

João Félix's recent brilliance hasn't been a passing surge. It has looked like a fresh start for a talent who always had the potential yet never found the stability to deliver his best.

Jorge Jesus changed the picture completely. The Portuguese coach has coaxed the best out of his compatriot, whether in the shirt of Saudi side Al-Nassr or with the Portugal national team.

Under Jesus, Félix has kept up his fine form, finding the net for the second match in a row with Portugal after the coach handed him starts against Wales and Norway in the UEFA Nations League. The relationship between the two has gone beyond a traditional working bond. It looks more like a father-son connection, one that has given the player the confidence he needed to rediscover his sparkle.

Jesus rediscovers Félix's talent

Since taking charge of Al-Nassr, Jesus has changed the way João Félix is deployed. He has moved him closer to the penalty area and handed him the role of a second striker, or what is known as the "9.5" position, a role that lets him use his technical ability and move more freely in the areas close to goal.

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Rather than assigning him roles that kept him away from the danger zones, Jesus gave Félix the space to move behind the centre-forward and exploit his skills in dribbling, passing and shooting. That made him more able to reach goal and make the difference, and it showed in his level and his numbers over the past season.

That shift drove Félix's brilliance with Al-Nassr. Striking performances made him one of the standout stars of the Roshn League and returned him to the spotlight after years of inconsistency and multiple spells that had failed to give him the stability he needed.

From Al-Nassr to Portugal: confidence renewed

Jesus's influence didn't stop at Al-Nassr. It extended to the Portugal national team, where he kept picking Félix as a starter and gave him a fresh chance to prove himself at international level, drawing on the technical form the player is enjoying under him.

Those goals against Wales and Norway reflected the mutual confidence between the two. Félix has become a key element in the coach's plans, having regained his ability to have an impact in front of goal and to provide attacking solutions in difficult situations.

The relationship between Jesus and Félix looks different from the player's previous experiences. The coach has managed his potential in a way that suits his technical characteristics, giving him a role that helps him make the most of his talent rather than dissipating it across multiple tasks.

The language of numbers reveals the secret of the relationship

The numbers lay bare the scale of Jesus's impact on João Félix's career. No coach has contributed more to the player's goals: Félix has scored 21 goals and provided 26 assists under Jesus, whether with Al-Nassr or Portugal.

That tally reflects the harmony between the two. With Jesus, Félix has found the technical environment that helps him move more freely, get closer to goal, and use his abilities in scoring and creating chances.

Félix's story with Jesus reads like a model of a player who has the talent but needs the coach capable of deploying it the right way. The relationship hasn't only given the golden boy confidence. It has helped him recover his sparkle and become one of the most prominent attacking weapons Jesus relies on with Al-Nassr and Portugal.