'I need to play!' - Federico Gatti sends direct DEMAND to Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti

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Federico Gatti has sent a clear message to Luciano Spalletti regarding his playing time following a crucial European victory for Juventus. The defender also heaped praise on team-mate Randal Kolo Muani after the pair impressed during a hard-fought win against AZ Alkmaar.

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Juventus secure vital European victory

Juventus secured a crucial 2-1 victory over AZ in European competition. It was a significant achievement for the Italian side, as no visiting team had won at the AZ Stadion since October 2023.

Kolo Muani was the standout performer for Juventus on the night. The forward provided a smart assist for Teun Koopmeiners before scoring a goal of his own to double the advantage. The visitors were forced to endure a tense finale after Mexx Meerdink pulled a goal back for the Dutch side. However, Bianconeri held firm to secure all three points.

Gatti sends message to Spalletti

Following the impressive away victory, Gatti sent a direct message to Spalletti regarding his fitness. The defender insisted that he needs regular minutes on the pitch to perform at his absolute best.

"I needed to be at 100 per cent fitness, because if you are not sharp, then an error is always behind the corner," Gatti told Sky Sport Italia. "The only way to get fully fit is by playing."

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Discussing his performance, he said: "Putting that effort in and being under strain is how I play, it’s how I get fit, and I need to play in order to get to that level."

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Making the most of Kolo Muani

Gatti also took time to praise his team-mate Kolo Muani, who produced arguably his best performance in a Juve shirt. Operating on the right flank rather than his usual left, the attacker caused constant problems for the AZ Alkmaar defence. The defender suggested that Juventus must do more to utilise the forward's unique talents.

"He is a great player with athleticism and characteristics that I think we don’t always make the most of, because I as a defender can tell you how hard it is to deal with him running at you," he noted.

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Focus shifts back to Serie A

Following their victory over AZ, Spalletti’s side will shift their focus to domestic competition. The Bianconeri are scheduled to face Fiorentina on Sunday in the next round of Serie A. They currently sit in seventh place in the league standings, having collected 17 points from ten matches.