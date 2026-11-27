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Injuries are a normal part of sport. Over the course of a competitive season, it is common for some athletes to suffer injuries that keep them out of action for a spell while they recover from pain, muscle tears or more serious problems.

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Barcelona are worried, though. Their main teams, from the men's first team to the women's side, Barca Atletic and the basketball team, are picking up more injuries than expected.

According to Sport, Barcelona fear the injury crisis, which keeps on spreading, could get even worse.

A congested calendar of international fixtures, European competition and ever more matches in tournaments has started to take its toll on the Catalan club.

The board have tried to strengthen and develop their injury prevention systems by hiring more physiotherapists and rehabilitation staff. It's no longer enough.

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Head coach Hansi Flick decided to reinforce the first team's physical department in July 2026, and Jan Kugel joined the coaching staff. The main aim was to avoid the injuries the players suffered in the final stretch of the season and to fix the dip in performance in October and November.

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Yet the muscle injuries keep coming. Players are travelling for national-team duty, sitting through long international breaks and playing every three or four days, all at a level of competition so high that there's no room for dropping points in any game.

Concern within the Barcelona hierarchy grows by the day as they monitor the list of absentees across the club's leading sections.

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It's the same story elsewhere. The women's team are going through exactly what the men are.

Barca Atletic, meanwhile, are struggling with the pitches they play on in the Spanish second division, the long trips in the UEFA Youth League and a glut of international youth tournaments.

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The basketball team play every two or three days, with travel in between, and their players keep picking up injuries.

Barcelona's injury list

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The gruelling fixture schedule has cost Flick's side several players. The international breaks have been the most worrying periods, along with the demand of playing competitive matches of this intensity every three days without being able to give the players enough rest.

The run of games against Real Betis, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid showed it clearly. Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde, Xavi Espart and Dani Olmo all picked up injuries, while Gerard Martin suffered some discomfort.

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- Rodri: a hamstring injury that kept him out for 23 days.

- Xavi Espart: an ankle injury that has sidelined him for 32 days, with another three weeks out expected.

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- Andreas Christensen: soleus pain that kept him out for seven days.

- Alejandro Balde: a minor grade one sprain of the right ankle. He's expected to recover within a week.

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- Roony Bardghji: an anterior cruciate ligament tear that has sidelined him for 108 days. He's expected back next March.

- Lamine Yamal: ankle pain that kept him out for three days. He's expected back for the match against Deportivo La Coruna.

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- Hamza Abdelkarim: muscle fatigue that has kept him out since last week. There's still no expected timeframe for his absence.

Barcelona Women

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Pere Romeu's side have also endured a tough spell with injuries, especially over the past two months. A build-up of muscle problems has hit several key players.

The women's squad have battled this problem for several years. The club have tried to find solutions, but dealing with it remains extremely difficult.

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- Laia Aleixandri: an anterior cruciate ligament tear in her right knee that has kept her out for more than 294 days. She's now in the final phase of her recovery programme.

- Vicky Lopez: a muscle fibre injury to the right rectus femoris, followed by a setback. The club have set a new recovery period of between six and eight weeks.

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- Kika Nazareth: a muscle fibre injury to the rectus femoris in her right leg, keeping her out for between four and five weeks.

- Kerolin Nicoli: a muscle fibre injury to the soleus in her right leg, ruling her out for around 28 days.

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- Irene Paredes: a muscle fibre injury to the hamstring in her left leg that kept her out for 21 days. She got medical clearance to return on 12 November but has missed the last three matches.

- Charlotta Ohlander: she hasn't played a single match this season because of injuries and repeated setbacks. The exact nature of the injury remains undisclosed.

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Barca Atletic

Barcelona's reserve side are in the worst shape of any team at the club. Juliano Belletti has more than 10 players out injured, which has limited his selection options and forced him to call on players from the youth teams.

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The crisis deepened after the game against Girona B, which ended with several players injured. Then Mirza Katovic got hurt in the derby against Espanyol B, making matters worse.

- Eder Aller: an injury to the labrum and articular cartilage of his right hip, for which he underwent surgery. He's expected to miss around four months.

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- Juan Hernandez: an anterior cruciate ligament tear, a long-term injury. He's expected back at the end of December 2026.

- Patricio Pacifico: an anterior cruciate ligament tear. He's expected back in January 2027.

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- Sama Nomoko: an anterior cruciate ligament tear. He's expected back at the end of December 2026.

- Shane Kluivert: a hamstring muscle injury that will keep him out for around two months.

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- Juwensley Onstein: a hamstring muscle injury that will keep him out for between five and seven weeks.

- Hafiz Gariba: a hamstring injury in his left leg, ruling him out for between five and seven weeks.

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- Dani Avila: a hamstring muscle injury, with no confirmed recovery date.

- Ibrahim Diarra: a hamstring muscle injury, with no confirmed recovery date.

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- Josue Caicedo: an injury to the semimembranosus in his left hamstring that will keep him out for four weeks.

- Pedro Villar: a hamstring muscle injury in his left leg that will keep him out for around two months.

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- Mirza Katovic: a fracture of the fibula in his left leg that also affected the ligament connecting the two bones of the lower leg. He's expected to be out for around four months.

Barcelona basketball

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The basketball section are in the middle of a major injury crisis too. The absences have piled up in recent weeks in particular, forcing Aleksandar Sekulic to rejig his starting line-ups and improvise with the players who are still in good physical condition.

Josh Nebo's injury has deepened the team's problems at centre, a position that was already clearly weak from the start of the season.

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- Kevin Punter: a sprain of the ligament connecting the bones of his left ankle. He's expected to miss six weeks.

- Killian Hayes: physical discomfort since joining the team, with no specific diagnosis or timeframe for his absence. He's yet to make his debut.

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- Josh Nebo: a partial tear of the patellar tendon in his right knee that will keep him out for between three and four months.

- Tosan Evbuomwan: a muscle tear in the oblique muscle of the abdominal wall that will keep him out for around three weeks.

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- Omoga Gibson: a muscle strain in the left abdominal wall, ruling him out for around 21 days.

- Yoan Makoundou: a left knee injury, with no recovery date set. He received medical clearance on 24 November to become available again.

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Eyes turn to 2027

The Barcelona board and the medical staff in every section of the club are still searching for the right way to turn around a situation that is fast becoming a genuine crisis.

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The physical demands on the club's professional athletes are huge, and so are Barcelona's ambitions. They need their best players fully fit when the decisive stage of the season arrives.