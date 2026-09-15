Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1082419539.jpgANP
Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

FC Utrecht take firm action after supporters' misconduct

FC Utrecht

FC Utrecht have issued 18 local stadium bans after the disorder during their home match against Go Ahead Eagles. "The individuals involved have been identified on the basis of, among other things, available camera footage. The relevant letters have now been sent," the statement reads.

The club's leadership have yet to complete their investigation into the recent events. "FC Utrecht are continuing to analyse the available footage in order to identify other individuals involved. In doing so, careful attention is being paid to the different roles and actions of the people who appear in the images."

Alongside that, FC Utrecht are working with the KNVB's national taskforce, which "supports the concrete and offender-focused follow-up of football-related incidents". The club are handing the evidence over to the KNVB.

"On that basis, the KNVB can decide, in addition to FC Utrecht's local stadium ban, to impose a nationwide stadium ban as well. In addition, FC Utrecht assess for each identified individual which further measures are possible and appropriate," the statement issued on Tuesday continues.

That game was definitively abandoned after an hour, with fireworks and drinking cups thrown onto the pitch several times from the Bunnikside. It happened shortly after Dani de Wit had made it 1-3 for the home side.

Eredivisie
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
FC Utrecht crest
FC Utrecht
UTR

A few days later, the much-discussed match was completed in an empty Galgenwaard. FC Utrecht responded well and eventually left the pitch with a 3-3 draw.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google