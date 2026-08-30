FC Twente inflict fresh humiliation on SC Cambuur in the Eredivisie

FC Twente swept aside SC Cambuur on Sunday. In Leeuwarden, goals from Ruud Nijstad, Wout Weghorst, Marko Pjaca and Younes Taha sealed a 1-4 win. Cambuur remain without a point in the Eredivisie. Twente move up to ninth, with a game still in hand.

John van den Brom's side took control from the first whistle and saw plenty of the ball, though clear chances did not come straight away. Nijstad's 0-1 still felt like it had been coming. The defender strode forward unchecked, met little resistance and brilliantly bent his effort into the top corner.

For Cambuur, it was another blow in a brutal start to life back in the Eredivisie. Moments later, Weghorst made it 0-2. Joël Drommel's long pass sent the striker clean through, and he calmly finished with the outside of his foot.

Before the break, Ramiz Zerrouki and Daouda Weidmann both threatened to add another, but Pjaca killed the game off for good two minutes into the second half.

His goal came from a superb assist by Sondre Orjasaeter. The winger drifted past his man, kept his head up and picked out the far post perfectly. Pjaca applied the finish: 0-3.

Cambuur then had to brace themselves for another hammering, and only Thijs Jansen kept the score down with an outstanding display in goal. Twente still got their fourth late on when sloppy play in Cambuur's own half gifted Taha his goal.

With two minutes left, Cambuur's loyal supporters finally had something to cheer. Rafik El Arguioui set up Ilyès Hamache for the 1-4. It did little to ease the pain of defeat for Cambuur.