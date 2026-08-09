FC Porto have made a strong start to the new Liga Portugal season. The reigning champions beat FC Alverca 2-0 at the Estádio do Dragão, with André Silva and Gabri Veiga on target.

Porto came into the match in good spirits after beating cup winners and second-tier side Torreense 1-0 in the Super Cup a week ago.

Former Feyenoord player Hwang In-beom made his debut in that game and immediately picked up a trophy. The South Korean started on the bench against Alverca too but, unlike Pablo Rosario, did not come on.

Early on, Porto won a penalty after Alverca goalkeeper Matheus Mendes caught Porto striker André Silva with an outstretched arm. Silva took it himself and finished neatly: 1-0.

Just before half-time, Alverca gave away another penalty. Nabil Touaizi had far too much of Veiga’s shirt, and Veiga, like Silva before him, stepped up and slotted home: 2-0.

With 15 minutes left, 19-year-old top talent Rodrigo Mora came on and may therefore have played his last match for Porto. AS Roma have made a €45 million bid for him.

On Saturday, Sporting Lisbon surprisingly dropped points after throwing away a 2-0 lead against Estrela da Amadora (2-2). Portugal’s third major force, Benfica, face Académico Viseu later in the evening.