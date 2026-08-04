FC Groningen have signed Alvin Nordin. The defensively minded central midfielder joins from Swedish side Helsingborgs IF and has signed a four-year contract at the Euroborg.

The 18-year-old Sweden youth international made his Helsingborgs first-team debut in 2024 at the age of 16. He went on to play 28 matches for the club, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

"For me, this is the best step at this point in my career," Nordin said, with the midfielder joining manager Dick Lukkien's squad immediately. "Football in the Eredivisie suits my style of play well and FC Groningen play the way I like to play: with tempo, attacking, wanting to dictate the game and in a structured way."

"I am a player who likes to play between the lines and the club came up with a good plan so that I can develop here optimally both on and off the pitch."

"For me, it will be important to get up to the speed of the team as quickly as possible and become physically stronger," Nordin continued. "I expect to be able to settle in and adapt quickly. My goal is to make my debut as soon as possible and play a lot of minutes."

"I want to show the best version of myself. It will be tough, but I am convinced that I will make it," said Nordin, who has made nine appearances each for both Sweden Under-18s and Sweden Under-19s.

His arrival could be offset by the possible departure of Thom van Bergen. AZ are showing strong interest in the forward and are doing everything they can to strike a deal with Pride of the North.