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FC Barcelona overturned a 2-0 deficit to claim a spectacular 3-2 victory over Villarreal. The visitors raced into a comfortable lead, but Barça fought back after the break.

Hansi Flick's side knew what they had to do after seeing Real Madrid beat Celta de Vigo 2-1 on Saturday evening. Frenkie de Jong started in the heart of defence, with Fermín López, Marc Bernal and Pedri in midfield.

Barça made a dreadful start. After just five minutes, Tajon Buchanan struck superbly from long range after Fermín López failed to spot the Canadian. The forward let the ball bounce twice before hitting it sweetly: 0-1.

Villarreal countered their way to a 2-0 lead through Tani Oluwaseyi in the seventh minute. Georges Mikautadze got the better of De Jong and laid the ball off to Alberto Moleiro. He sent Oluwaseyi through, and the forward fired home.

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Referee Alejandro Hernández initially waved away an appeal for a Barça penalty, but awarded one after a VAR intervention for a foul on Lamine Yamal. The Spaniard struck the spot-kick against the outside of the post.

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Barcelona dictated play and threatened with quick attacks, but failed to score before half-time. Villarreal looked to counter, using long passes in behind the Catalan defence.

Fermín López and Gerard Martín had chances after the break. The Blaugrana pushed for a goal, and João Cancelo hit the post. Martín headed in a cross from Pedri in the 57th minute to make it 1-2.

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Just minutes later, Barça were level. Yamal found López after a flowing move, and he calmly slotted the ball home: 2-2. The comeback was complete soon after when Pau Navarro turned García's cross into his own net: 3-2.

Navarro's afternoon went from bad to worse. After his own goal, he received a second yellow card in stoppage time, leaving Villarreal to finish with ten men. The 3-2 victory puts Barça top with 36 points, while Real Madrid are second on 33.