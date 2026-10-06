FC Barcelona pull off a major coup and have secured the coveted signature

Raphinha has signed a new contract with FC Barcelona, Fabrizio Romano reports. The Brazilian is now tied to the Spotify Camp Nou until mid-2030.

Barça had Raphinha under contract until mid-2028, but the club have moved early and handed their captain a new deal. The former Sporting Portugal player was already attracting plenty of interest last summer, particularly from Saudi Arabia.

The Brazilian joined from Leeds United in the summer of 2022 for nearly €60 million. He has since made 185 appearances for the Catalan club.

Across those matches, he has scored 89 goals and provided 62 assists. Although naturally a winger, he has often played through the middle for Barcelona this season. It has suited him well.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 12:30 GET

At Barça, the 29-year-old attacking leader has won the Spanish title three times and the Spanish cup three times. Two years ago, he was named LaLiga player of the year.

Last week, Raphinha had to leave Brazil's training camp early with a thigh injury. The expectation is that he will recover quickly for Barcelona's upcoming matches.