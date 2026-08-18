FC Barcelona pay enormous fee and sign Rodri

Rodri has officially swapped Manchester City for FC Barcelona, the Catalan giants announced on Tuesday. According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are paying €60 million for the midfielder, a fee that could rise to €75 million through bonuses.

Barcelona unveiled Rodri with a stylish video on their social media channels. "The master of space and time lands in Barcelona," reads the accompanying text.

Romano reported on Sunday that Barcelona's third bid had been accepted by Manchester City. The Spanish world champion has signed a contract at Spotify Camp Nou until the summer of 2030.

After opening with offers of €45 million and €65 million, Barcelona got the deal done with a third bid worth €60 million plus €15 million in bonuses.

Rodri had made it clear, after what has been a great summer for him, that he wanted to leave City. The World Cup winner waited a long time for movement from Real Madrid, but that club kept him waiting for (too) long.

City signed Rodri from Atlético Madrid in 2019 for around €70 million. It proved a great investment. During his time at the club, Rodri won, among other things, four league titles, the Champions League and two FA Cups. In 2024, he won the Ballon d'Or as the conductor of the treble winners.

That €75 million fee matches City's most expensive sale ever. Julián Alvarez joined Atlético Madrid for the same amount.