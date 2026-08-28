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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Fastest to a century with Real Madrid: only Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses Mbappe

K. Mbappe
C. Ronaldo
Al Nassr FC
Real Madrid vs Malaga
Real Madrid
Malaga
LaLiga
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad
France
Portugal
Saudi Arabia
Spain

Mbappé shines against Sociedad

French star Kylian Mbappé has reached 100 goal contributions with Real Madrid, scoring 89 goals and setting up 11 more across 105 matches for the Spanish giants, according to statistics network "Squawka".

The Frenchman hit the mark with a hat-trick in Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Real Sociedad last Wednesday evening, in the second round of the Spanish league, extending a blistering start to the season.

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Per "Squawka", Mbappé is now the second fastest player in Real Madrid's history to reach 100 goal contributions. Only Cristiano Ronaldo, the current Al-Nassr star, got there quicker, needing just 86 matches.

Ronaldo racked up his tally with 79 goals and 21 assists in those first 86 games for the Spanish giants.

Since joining Real Madrid in August 2024, Kylian Mbappé has dominated the attacking charts in the Spanish league, ranking first in:

- Most touches inside the opponents' penalty area: 657
- Most shots: 325
- Most shots on target: 158
- Most goal contributions: 67
- Most goals: 59
- Most hat-tricks: 6

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums.


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