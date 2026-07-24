Press reports have revealed when Portugal's Samu Costa, the Real Mallorca midfielder, will join Al-Nassr's training camp, with his move all but done.

Al-Nassr had been closing in on Costa this summer, lining him up as the replacement for Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, who left at the end of last season.

According to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", the Portuguese midfielder has already said his goodbyes to his Real Mallorca teammates after sealing the switch to Al-Nassr.

Costa will link up with the Al-Nassr camp in Portugal over the coming days, ready to start preparations for the new season under Australian coach Ange Postecoglou.

He becomes Al-Nassr's first signing of the summer. A financial crisis had left them unable to bring in a single player until now.

The midfielder has built a fine career, most of it in Spain. He played for Almeria between 2020 and 2023 before moving to Real Mallorca, where he remains today.

Internationally, Costa made his Portugal debut alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in October 2024, though he has managed just 7 caps.

The 25-year-old earned a call-up for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but featured in only one match. He came off the bench for 20 minutes during the goalless draw with Colombia in the third round of the group stage.