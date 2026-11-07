‘Fantastic’ Sean Steur impresses Jaissle, who remains cautious after a scare

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Steur made a rare Premier League start against Fulham (1-1) on Saturday. Manager Matthias Jaissle said the 18-year-old played a fantastic match, but also hinted at why youngsters like Steur often get fewer minutes than they would like.

Since arriving from Ajax in the summer, Steur has played 11 matches for Newcastle. He started against Liverpool (23 August), Hull City (19 September) and West Bromwich Albion in the EFL Cup (26 August), before making his fourth start against Fulham this weekend.

Jaissle took Steur off with a quarter of an hour remaining on Saturday. According to The Chronicle the youth international was 'one of the better players', but physical discomfort forced him off, with Matías Fernández-Pardo taking his place. Steur landed awkwardly after a robust challenge with Fulham midfielder Sander Berge.

At first glance, the problem does not appear serious, Jaissle confirmed afterwards. The manager has spoken several times about his reluctance to give physically more vulnerable youngsters such as Steur, Aladji Bamba (20) and Bazoumana Touré (20) many minutes in the intense Premier League.

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"I think he's doing well, he's fine," Jaissle said of Steur afterwards. "He felt that his physical condition isn't quite where it needs to be yet. I've said this before. This is normal when you sign a young player. He has to get used to it, but he did fantastically well."

Consecutive defeats to Everton in the Premier League and EFL Cup preceded Newcastle's draw at Fulham. Before those losses, The Magpies beat Crystal Palace, having lost to Aston Villa and Coventry City earlier. Newcastle currently sit 11th in the Premier League.

Looking to halt Newcastle's slide, Jaissle has received a boost on the medical front. Lewis Miley, Fernández-Pardo and Toni Livramento have recovered from their injuries and are available again. Miley and Fernández-Pardo made their returns after half-time against Fulham. After the international break, Newcastle resume their Premier League campaign with a home match against leaders Arsenal.