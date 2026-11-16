Fading spark and slipping status: Ferran Torres is living a double nightmare

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Ferran Torres has suffered a fresh blow to his season after his dip in form spread from Paris Saint-Germain to the Spanish national team. The striker now faces a deepening goalscoring crisis that threatens his standing in coach Luis de la Fuente's plans and casts doubt on his future in the starting line-up for "La Roja".

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According to French website "Foot Mercato", Torres's fortunes have turned sharply since his strong start at Paris Saint-Germain. He scored 7 goals in his first six matches, then went 8 consecutive matches without finding the net.

Against Troyes, in his side's last match before the international break, the Spanish striker's struggles were plain to see. He squandered more than one scoring chance, though Paris Saint-Germain still won 1-0.

His last goal came on 20 September, in the victory over Olympique de Marseille, and he hasn't scored in the Champions League since his hat-trick against Slovan Bratislava. A promising start has become a difficult spell. Question marks now hang over his effectiveness in front of goal.

The struggles spread to the Spanish national team

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Returning to the Spanish national team didn't halt the slide. Against England at Wembley on 26 September, he had a goal ruled out for offside, then wasted two clear-cut opportunities against goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

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De la Fuente handed him another chance to rebuild his confidence against the Czech Republic on 12 November, starting him in the absence of Mikel Oyarzabal. He didn't take it. Torres failed to score in Spain's 2-0 win and was hauled off in the 65th minute.

Oyarzabal moves ahead, Torres out of the reckoning

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The next match, against England, showed how far he has slipped in the coaching staff's thinking. De la Fuente left him out of the starting line-up and kept him on the bench throughout a 2-3 defeat for Spain.

Radio station "COPE" reports that Torres's chances of starting look limited once the forward line is fully fit, given Oyarzabal's edge over him.

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The station said: "Ferran, in this team, if everyone is in their best physical condition, is a substitute. But if Oyarzabal is fit, he is the starter."

This is no longer just a passing goalscoring crisis. The decline has hit his position in the national team at the same time as his struggles at Paris Saint-Germain, and he needs to rediscover his form quickly if he wants to regain his coach's trust and his place among the first-choice attacking options.