Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Monday on possible Ajax target Noa Lang. According to the transfer expert, the 27-year-old left winger has been making a surprisingly strong impression at Napoli this summer.

Lang returned to Naples this summer after spending the second half of the season on loan at Galatasaray. The Netherlands international has recovered from an earlier thumb injury and, according to Romano, has been catching the eye in training.

Earlier reports in the Italian media claimed Napoli are open to letting the former PSV player leave. The Italian club reportedly want around €25 million for Lang, who moved from Eindhoven to Naples last year for just under €30 million.

"Lang is currently making a strong impression in pre-season," Romano says in a new video. "He is once again showing the qualities for which Napoli brought him to Italy last year, and much less of the form he showed later in the season."

Ajax continue to be strongly linked with a move for Lang, but Romano says there are still no concrete negotiations between the two clubs. "For now, Ajax have not submitted an official offer, as far as I know."

There has, however, definitely been contact behind the scenes. "There is contact being maintained with Lang’s entourage and talks have been held with his agents," Romano said, adding that technical director Jordi Cruyff has now held the exploratory talks.

Any move for Lang is closely tied to the future of Mika Godts. According to earlier reports, Paris Saint-Germain have bid €40 million to €45 million for the Belgian, while Ajax are said to be targeting a fee of between €60 million and €65 million.

Napoli have also started looking at possible reinforcements. Exequiel Zeballos of Boca Juniors is on their radar as a possible successor to Lang.