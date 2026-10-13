Como manager Cesc Fábregas said at a press conference on Tuesday that he has enjoyed watching Feyenoord this season. Their Champions League opponents play a recognisable style of football and have an identity of their own, he said.

Having watched a number of Feyenoord matches in recent weeks, Fábregas knows Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side are in form. "They play very dominantly in the league and have a clear way of playing. A lot of their players are enjoyable to watch," said the former Arsenal and FC Barcelona midfielder.

Top of the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie, Feyenoord have caught the Como coach's eye with their attacking intent. "There is a lot of quality on the pitch and they always look for a way forward. Feyenoord want to play attacking, dominant football. It is a challenge for us and, at the same time, a great opportunity to encounter a different way of playing in Europe."

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Fábregas said: "It will be a great experience for us to play outside Italy. We have studied Feyenoord thoroughly, we are prepared and we know who we will be playing. Wednesday will be a fantastic test for us." He also praised Van Bronckhorst.

"The identity he has given Feyenoord stands out. It is very clear what they are trying to do. They are a very technical side with an ambitious way of playing football. Feyenoord want to attack and dominate from a classic 4-3-3 system, as we often see with Dutch and Spanish teams."

Fábregas credited the work behind Feyenoord's football: "Credit to the club, the manager, the players and the coaching staff. Because when I watch Feyenoord's matches, I enjoy them."

Como began their Champions League campaign with a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig. Feyenoord are looking to make amends after losing 5-1 away to FC Barcelona last month.