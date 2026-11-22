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Harry Kane's lengthy absence and the controversy surrounding Jamal Musiala have overshadowed everything else at Bayern Munich.

Harry Kane sent greetings from a clinic, his ankle in a splint, rather than from the fan club in Traunstein. Supporters missed out on seeing Jamal Musiala too. Most of Bayern Munich's injury-hit players made their traditional fan club visits on Sunday, while the club's bosses celebrated another set of record figures. Kane and Musiala stayed in Munich, but dominated the conversation.

Musiala was already the talk of the club before Saturday's annual general meeting . Record revenue of €988.2 million, the 23-year-old's return and coach Vincent Kompany's return in Friday evening's disappointing 1-1 (1-1) draw against 1. FC Köln, even the shock of Kane's injury: all took a back seat. President Herbert Hainer, chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and the rest of the club's leadership instead tried to take the sting out of former club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's unprecedented attack on Musiala .

“We are all always concerned about the player. And Uli Hoeneß, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Jan-Christian Dreesen have expressed that too,” Hainer said. On Friday, Rummenigge had cast doubt on the long-injured and ill playmaker's ability to perform in far harsher terms than Hoeneß and Dreesen had used before him.

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Dreesen insisted it had never been about “putting Jamal under pressure”: “We all want Jamal to become the old Jamal again. He needs time to come back. He must be given that time.” Nor was there any need to keep “talking about the contract”. Rummenigge, though, had done just that.

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Musiala extended his contract until 2030 in February 2025, becoming one of the club's top earners. It later emerged that the Germany international had a neurological functional disorder involving absence seizures . On Saturday, Hainer vehemently rejected the suggestion that Musiala's camp might have known about the illness before the extension.

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Report of a summer agreement between Musiala and Bayern

What prompted the club's leadership to make this apparently planned attack, which players' union FIFPRO condemned ? According to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, Musiala's advisers and the club reached a verbal agreement in the summer. They reportedly agreed to adjust his contract if he could not return to his previous level of performance.

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Rummenigge described that prospect as “entirely possible and not out of the question”. The sums in the contract would then, “of course, with respect, no longer be tenable”, he said. Rummenigge added that he “cannot imagine” Musiala “leaving the club or any other club buying him under these circumstances”.

What was the aim of the angry attack? Apparently, to persuade Musiala's camp to make concessions. The playmaker came on against Köln to cheers from the fans after a two-month injury lay-off. With Bayern's attack hit by injuries, he also offers hope, especially after Kane's injury.

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Harry Kane's injury hits Bayern Munich hard

The superstar underwent surgery for his syndesmosis tear overnight on Friday and will be out for months. “The highs and lows of life!” he wrote alongside a hospital photo showing the sidelined goalscorer with his left leg wrapped up and both thumbs raised. Kane promised he would be “fresh and ready again for the decisive phase of the season”.

Kane's injury hits Bayern hard. The situation is “very challenging. It really hurts us enormously,” said sporting director Max Eberl. Bayern face Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday, with seven more matches to come before Christmas.

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Manuel Neuer, Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari also face extended absences. Bayern must do without Alphonso Davies, while Luis Díaz is only gradually returning. Michael Olise came off at half-time against Köln and left the arena on crutches, but escaped with a bruised forefoot. He will probably miss only the Lille match.

Coach Vincent Kompany hoped for a defiant response. “We have other lads who must carry the team now,” said the Belgian. Musiala, for example.