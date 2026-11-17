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A refereeing expert has settled the debate over the red card shown to Al-Hilal defender Ali Lajami while playing for Saudi Arabia during the friendly against Uzbekistan.

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Saudi Arabia lost 2-1 to Uzbekistan on Tuesday at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha, in their second friendly of the current international break.

Saudi Arabia went in at half-time 2-1 down, and Greek coach Georgios Donis responded with six changes at the restart. Ali Lajami led the way, replacing Al-Nassr defender Abdulelah Al-Amri.

Goalkeeper Abdulquddus Atiah came on for Hamed Al-Shanqiti, while full-backs Nawaf Boushal and Fares Abdi replaced Saud Abdulhamid and Moteb Al-Harbi. Mukhtar Ali took over in midfield from Abdullah Al-Khaibari, and Abdullah Al-Hamdan led the line instead of Firas Al-Buraikan.

But Lajami only deepened Saudi Arabia's problems, receiving a straight red card in the 50th minute for a violent challenge on an Uzbekistan player in midfield.

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Furious Saudi players confronted the referee and protested strongly, but he checked the video technology and stood by his decision.

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Jordanian refereeing expert Ahmed Abu Khadija gave his view on the incident to Saudi network "Al-Midan".

Abu Khadija said: "The decision to send off Saudi Arabia player Ali Lajami against Uzbekistan was correct, because he used excessive force."

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It was Lajami's first red card for Saudi Arabia, earning him a place on an unwanted list. It came in his 27th appearance since French coach Hervé Renard first called him up to the national team in November 2019.

He's no stranger to an early bath, though. Lajami picked up two red cards at his former club Al-Nassr, both in the AFC Champions League.

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The first, and most famous, came on 19 October 2021 against his current club Al-Hilal in the AFC Champions League semi-finals, a match that ended in a 2-1 defeat.

Around two years later, on 27 November 2023, he saw red again for Al-Nassr against Iran's Persepolis in the fifth round of the group stage. That one finished goalless.

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Before joining Al-Nassr, the Saudi defender had been sent off once for Al-Khaleej, on 10 December 2016, in a 4-2 win over Al-Fateh in the 12th round of the Roshn League.

The defeat was Saudi Arabia's first since a 4-0 loss to Spain in their second group game at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

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They had played seven matches since: one at the World Cup, five at "Khaleeji 27" and one friendly. They won five and drew two before losing to Uzbekistan.

It's also Donis's third defeat with Saudi Arabia since he took charge as head coach last April, after a friendly loss to Ecuador before the 2026 World Cup.