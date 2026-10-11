All eyes turn to Cairo International Stadium, where Al-Ahly and Zamalek meet in an eagerly awaited top-of-the-table clash in the sixth round of the Egyptian Premier League. Both rivals arrive level on 13 points, trailing leaders Pyramids. Each coach is still weighing up his final selection.

Media figure Ahmed Shobier has sketched out Al-Ahly's expected line-up, noting that competition remains open in a few positions, especially at centre-back and left-back, plus the question of who partners Marwan Attia in midfield.

Closest to starting are Mostafa Shobier, Mohamed Hany, Yasser Marei and Marwan Attia. Shobier framed the centre-back choice as Ashraf Dari or Hadi Riyad, with Karim Fouad among the options at left-back.

Over at Zamalek, Shobier reckons the shape of the line-up looks clearer, with the midfield decision resting between Ahmed Fotouh and Ahmed Rabie, and striker Oday Dabbagh's involvement still up in the air.

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Dabbagh is nursing a cold, Shobier pointed out, leaving his chances of featuring at an even 50-50. Should he miss out, Ahmed Sherif or Echo come into the frame.

Al-Ahly's expected line-up against Zamalek

- Goalkeeper: Mostafa Shobier.

- Defence: Mohamed Hany, Hadi Riyad, Yasser Marei, Tawfik Mohamed.

- Midfield: Emam Ashour, Marwan Attia, Hussein El Shahat.

- Attack: Ahmed Sayed Zizo, Soufiane Benchidida, Achraf Bencharki.





Zamalek's expected line-up against Al-Ahly

- Goalkeeper: Mahdi Soliman.

- Defence: Omar Gaber, Mahmoud Hamdi El-Wensh, Mohamed Ismail, Mahmoud Bentayg.

- Midfield: Mohamed Shehata, Ahmed Rabie, Abdallah El-Said.

- Attack: Shikabala Panza, Oday Dabbagh, Hossam Ashraf.



