Juventus want Andriy Lunin. The Real Madrid goalkeeper is now firmly on the Italian club's radar, with a loan move the target.

"Defensa Central" broke the story, citing journalist Filippo Cornacchia of La Gazzetta dello Sport, who claims Juventus will move soon to sign the Ukraine international.

Cornacchia reports that the Italian side are first chasing a loan for Zion Suzuki, who joined Parma after a spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

Should a deal with Parma prove hard to strike quickly, Luciano Spalletti's side have lined up Lunin as their alternative.

Lunin started for Real Madrid throughout their current preparation period, with Thibaut Courtois having only just returned to Valdebebas.

Los Blancos, though, have no intention of letting the Ukrainian leave. He renewed his contract around two years ago, committing his future to the club until 2030.

His market value once hit 25 million euros, according to Transfermarkt. That figure now sits at 12 million euros.

Just how much Juventus would be prepared to pay for Lunin, who hit his peak at the Santiago Bernabeu during the 2023/2024 season, remains under wraps in Italy.