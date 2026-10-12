Expected changes to Barcelona's line-up against Galatasaray

Barcelona travel as heavyweight visitors to Galatasaray tomorrow, Tuesday, in the second round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

The Catalans opened their European campaign with a 5-1 win over Feyenoord. Galatasaray went down 3-1 to Sporting Lisbon.

According to the newspaper Sport, Barca coach Hansi Flick isn't keen on tinkering with a side that's delivering, though he could hand Gordon the centre-forward role given his recent run of goals.

Gordon, who scored against Getafe, would open the door for Karim Adeyemi. The German sat on the bench in La Liga and is now feeling the benefit of a physical upturn.

Next matches GAL Champions League 15:00 BAR

Champions League nights trade on end-to-end attacks and rapid switches from defence to attack. Players with searing pace, Gordon or Adeyemi, can settle such games on the counter, especially when they find space to run into.

Matters appear clearer elsewhere. Pau Cubarsi, Pedri and Fermin Lopez all missed out on the starting line-up against Getafe and will return.

Cancelo is also likely to start, after not playing a single minute in the Spanish league against Getafe, a game in which Espart played the full 90 minutes.

The Portuguese produced a high level during the international break with his national team, and expectations point to his presence in the starting line-up against Galatasaray.

Eric Garcia could also return to right-back, after partnering Gerard Martin at the heart of the defence against Getafe.

Cubarsi's return could see Kounde sitting on the bench. Nevertheless, it cannot be ruled out that Gerard Martin will be the one to drop out, with Flick keeping Eric Garcia at the heart of the defence.

In midfield, Rodri is currently an essential element in the team's structure. Flick didn't leave him out even against Getafe, despite the gruelling fixture schedule awaiting the team, and he will again start, which will see Dani Olmo and Gavi drop out after the pair began the Getafe game.

Up front, and aside from the questions surrounding the identity of the centre-forward, nobody doubts that Lamine will return to the starting line-up.

Flick trusts Yamal's feeling about his physical condition and his ability to manage his effort over the course of the match.