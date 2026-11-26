France's Lucas Chevalier, the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper, is now ready to leave the club in the upcoming winter transfer window after failing to win back his place in the starting line-up, with coach Luis Enrique continuing to rely on Russia's Matvey Safonov.
According to Foot Mercato, citing L'Equipe, Chevalier is no longer hiding his desire to leave Paris from those close to him. He wants regular game time, and his continued spell on the bench now threatens both his career and his France future.
Paris Saint-Germain signed the French goalkeeper from Lille for €40 million in the summer of 2025 to replace the departed Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma. It hasn't gone to plan. Chevalier started brightly, shining on his competitive debut in the UEFA Super Cup against Tottenham and helping his side lift the trophy on penalties.
Then his form dipped. A number of mistakes damaged his standing within the squad, and off the pitch he faced controversy over an interaction attributed to him with a post linked to the far right. By November and December 2025, he had lost his starting place.
Safonov seized his chance. The Russian produced a string of strong performances, none bigger than his heroics in the penalty shoot-out against Flamengo, earning the trust of the coaching staff and taking the number one spot from Chevalier.
The damage hasn't stopped at club level. Chevalier also missed out on a place in France's squad for the 2026 World Cup, with the coaching staff preferring Robin Risser. In a short space of time, he has lost his standing for both club and country.
Chevalier prioritises playing time over staying in Paris
Last summer, Chevalier was determined to stay in the French capital and win back his starting role, despite being linked with a move away. Enrique's continued reliance on Safonov has forced him to rethink his future.
L'Equipe add that the goalkeeper is now ready to consider every option, whether a loan or a permanent exit, as long as the move guarantees him regular football.
Paris Saint-Germain came close to signing Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki last summer, but he chose Aston Villa instead. That allowed Chevalier to stay, though it also showed the club wanted to strengthen between the posts.
Neuer injury could open a door in Germany
Manuel Neuer's situation at Bayern Munich could offer Chevalier a way out. The German club announced this November that their goalkeeper had suffered a partial tear in one of the tendons in his right foot, with no date set for his return, putting the future of their goalkeeping position under scrutiny.
That doesn't mean Bayern and Chevalier are in confirmed talks. Any move from the German club remains only a possibility, tied to the goalkeeper market and their needs over the winter.
Either way, Paris Saint-Germain won't let their goalkeeper leave until they've secured a suitable replacement. The club don't want to leave Safonov without a competitor capable of filling Chevalier's role, so the Frenchman's future also hinges on the Paris hierarchy finding a replacement of the required standard.
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I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
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