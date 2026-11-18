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Vinicius Junior's future in Madrid is no longer as settled as everyone believed. A single statement from Real Madrid's former sporting director has reignited the debate, revealing that the club received two significant offers for the Brazilian star and that a sale is possible if the picture does not change this season.

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Vinicius Junior is under contract with Real Madrid until 2032, but that doesn't mean his future is entirely secure. The Brazilian renewed with the club this summer, even though his situation has sparked widespread debate in recent months.

Inconsistent performances, fierce competition for places in attack and doubts over how well he fits into the team have all fuelled talk of a possible departure. Now former Real Madrid star Pedja Mijatovic has revealed that the club received two significant offers for the forward during the last transfer window. He doesn't rule out an exit either.

Speaking on Cadena SER's "El Larguero" programme, Real Madrid's former sporting director analysed Vinicius's situation and set out a clear condition under which the club would consider a sale. Everything, he stressed, will depend on this season's results.

Mijatovic said: "If this year ends well and Real Madrid win La Liga, and Vinicius is a key player, performs well, recovers quickly and plays a decisive role, then I think they will not sell him under any circumstances."

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It's a different story if Real Madrid fall short of their objectives. On that point, Mijatovic was particularly firm: "If the opposite happens, I think the club will consider any offer that comes in. If Real Madrid don't get what they want, and a good offer arrives, he will be available for sale."

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Mijatovic also revealed that Real Madrid turned down two significant offers for Vinicius last summer. One came from Arsenal, who had shown strong interest in the Brazilian forward.

Still, he wasn't prepared to question the decision to keep him, given the player's youth and huge potential: "I don't want to say they made a mistake. He is 26 years old and has a bright future."

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Mijatovic also contrasted the Brazilian's state of mind with his national team and at Real Madrid. Away from Madrid, Vinicius has rediscovered his spark, scoring five goals in his last two matches for Brazil, including a hat-trick against Singapore.

For Mijatovic, the difference is clear: "Vinicius performs well when he is happy, and I see him happier playing for his national team than playing here."

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The Montenegrin believes last summer's uncertainty over his future and contract renewal talks may have taken a toll. Fierce competition within the squad, particularly the emergence of Diomande, has only made matters worse.

On Diomande's rise, he added: "I wasn't facing competition as strong as there is now with Diomande. Now the situation is completely different."

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Vinicius recently admitted he hadn't prepared properly over the summer, and Mijatovic acknowledged that self-criticism. But he also reminded the forward that he can't afford to switch off: "Competition is always there, and you can't relax. If you relax even a little, one of your teammates will take advantage of you."

He signed off with a warning: "I think he has become a little complacent, with the idea that he should live his life because he is young. I have to tell him that after he retires from football, there will be a life full of enjoyment with family and friends. He won't earn the same amount of money that he earns now."