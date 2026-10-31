Fury has swept through Al-Ahli's support over the past few hours, sparked by the historic 6-1 thrashing they took at the hands of Al-Shabab in round 12 of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

The fans turned on the Dutch coach from the stands at full-time, chanting "Pocetic out" to make their feelings about his future crystal clear.

Read also.. An overseas trip reveals the truth about Pocetic's dismissal from coaching Al-Ahli

A close source inside Al-Ahli has told "Kooora" that the clash with Qatar's Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite will be Pocetic's last chance with the club.

Next matches ALS AFC Champions League Elite 11:00 AHL Watch

Anything short of a win, the source explained, and Pocetic walks. One of the club's own sons would then take temporary charge until a foreign manager arrives in the coming period.

Al-Ahli travel to Qatar's Al-Sadd as heavyweight guests next Monday evening in round four of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Pocetic had already rounded on one journalist after the Al-Shabab defeat, asking him: "Will you leave Al-Ahli?", only to get the reply: "You should be ashamed of yourself".