Sandwiched between two big clashes against Manchester City and Barcelona in the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain return to Ligue 1 action as they travel to Strasbourg in the seventh round, on Saturday evening.

According to Foot Mercato, Paris coach Luis Enrique has rested most of his stars for the trip to Strasbourg, with one eye on Tuesday's explosive meeting with Barcelona.

Nobody saw it as a shock. Enrique guards his players' minutes and rotates relentlessly, and the team he picked looks nothing like the one that took all three points off Manchester City.

Only Safonov, Zaire-Emery, who wears the captain's armband, and Kang-In Lee keep their places. Several others come back in, most notably Ferran Torres as the centre-forward, Kvaratskhelia on the left wing and Joao Neves in midfield.

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The bench tells its own story: Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, Doue, Pacho, Nuno Mendes and Fabian Ruiz all sit it out.

Paris Saint-Germain's line-up was as follows:

Safonov, Zaire-Emery, Zabarnyi, Lucas Hernandez, Lucas Deny, Neves, Beraldo, Drew, Kang-In Lee, Ferran Torres, Kvaratskhelia

Strasbourg's line-up was as follows:

Jorgensen, Antwi, Mitchell, Coulibaly, Ouso, Diop, Isogo, Yassine Jessim, Reina, Baldi, Harder



