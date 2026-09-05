Willem II are still waiting for their first win of this VriendenLoterij Eredivisie season. The Tilburg side slumped to a heavy home defeat against Excelsior on Saturday evening, losing 0-3 to goals from David Garden, Rick Meissen and Irakli Yegoian.

After losing their first two matches following promotion, Willem II picked up their first point last week at home to sc Heerenveen in a 2-2 draw. Against an Excelsior side who had taken six points from three matches before this game, coach John Stegeman hoped to see his team finally get off the mark.

Excelsior went ahead inside eight minutes. Yegoian crossed from the left and Garden turned the ball in for 0-1.

Willem II nearly hit back soon after. Devin Haen struck the bar via the leg of the sliding Eric da Silva Moreira. The flag went up as well, though, because there was said to have been offside.

Just over half an hour in, Excelsior made it 0-2. It was not the first time this season they had scored from a corner, and this time Meissen powered in a header. Willem II offered remarkably little in response before the break.

Early in the second half, Tonny Vilhena came on to make his debut for Willem II. With a quarter of an hour left, the Tilburg side sent on another debutant in Chido Obi, who is on loan from Manchester United.

That changed nothing. After a long kick from Stijn van Gassel and an excellent piece of play, Yegoian drilled home into the near corner for 0-3 and the final score.