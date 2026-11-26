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The result is not everything at Real Madrid, and a five-goal win is no proof that all is well. Behind the emphatic 5-1 victory over PSV, clear weaknesses emerged, and a single match revealed what Los Blancos need to get back to the top.

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Former Real Madrid scout Manolo Romero didn't hesitate to put his finger on the problem, making a blunt demand on the "El Bar" programme on Spanish radio station Cadena SER: "Real Madrid must sign a centre-back and a midfielder in the winter transfer window, without delay or waiting."

The scoreline didn't fool him. Romero said: "What happened against PSV should be a wake-up call for the club's board, despite the big win. The team were behind in the first half and suffered from clear chaos in the line-up after relying on players who were not physically ready, before coach Jose Mourinho stepped in at half-time and put things right."

He added: "Win first, then please the fans. That is the first rule at Real Madrid, especially in the Champions League, and a few days ago Mourinho did the exact opposite." The first half, he insisted, had been directed against the coach, but Mourinho had the courage to say enough nonsense. Everything changed in the second half.

Fixing mistakes on the pitch isn't enough on its own, though. For Romero, the real solution starts in the transfer market, and he was firm about it: "We are missing a centre-back and a midfielder. This is not an opinion, it is the truth."

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At the back, Romero explained, the current situation leaves no room for surprises. Huijsen and Konate are useful players, but what would happen if one of them got injured? As for Militao and Rudiger, any striker could easily get the better of them on their current form, in his words.

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Romero wants at least one defender signed this December. Jacobo Ramon's return from his loan at Italian side Como, where he plays under Cesc Fabregas, would help, he noted, but wouldn't fully solve the problem on its own.

His second demand was even more pressing: a top-class midfielder capable of imposing organisation and control in the middle of the park, and of giving the team the balance they lack in big matches.

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On the current options, Romero said: "With Bernardo Silva and Guler in midfield, that is not enough. We need a player who can play real football in that position, to free up Bellingham."

He was full of praise for Jude Bellingham, insisting the English star is enjoying his best spell since joining Real Madrid and has become the team's true leader on the pitch. But Bellingham can't do everything alone, he stressed. He needs a player behind him to protect him and organise the play around him.

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Tchouameni was coming back from injury and slower than usual, Romero pointed out, but remains a useful player. Camavinga is in slightly better physical shape than last season. Even so, the team still need a missing piece to complete the picture.

Romero admitted the market won't make it easy. The players he'd like, such as Declan Rice, Vitinha and Szoboszlai, aren't available, while Mac Allister will renew his contract with Liverpool. But he insisted there are one or two players who could be signed, and that Real Madrid must go after them immediately.

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He put forward Felix Nmecha as a realistic option to give Real Madrid's midfield the organisation it needs, saying: "We need a player who can give the midfield some organisation, because without that, it will be very difficult."

Romero's closing message to the board and the coach was clear: if Real Madrid want to compete for every trophy, they must act now. A defender to protect the goal and a midfielder to organise the play are the key to saving the season. Otherwise, the big win risks becoming nothing more than a deceptive result.