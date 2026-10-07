A Spanish press report has revealed a dramatic twist in the move to bring former Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal to Getafe this window.

Carvajal can join any club he likes, free of transfer-window restrictions, as a free agent following the expiry of his Real Madrid contract at the end of last season.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the Spaniard will not be returning to La Liga, at least for now. That flatly contradicts reports a day earlier claiming he had struck an agreement with Getafe, with only the La Liga association's approval outstanding.

Getafe president Angel Torres told "El Chiringuito": "There is nothing. Everything has collapsed."

He added: "Nothing new. There is no agreement, and what has not been agreed cannot be undone. We will try."

Torres went on: "All parties must give their approval: the Spanish league association, the player, and the club. Nothing will happen today."

Why the deal unravelled remains a mystery, the Catalan newspaper noted, though all the signs point to a Financial Fair Play problem. Getafe simply won't have the salary-cap room to sign Carvajal.



