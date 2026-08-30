Arnold Bruggink is hugely impressed by the development of Noah Fernandez at PSV. The 18-year-old midfielder receives plenty of praise on Sunday in Goedemorgen Eredivisie on ESPNfor the way he is making his mark at a young age in the Eindhoven club’s first team.

After watching PSV’s latest match against FC Groningen again, a 5-1 win, Bruggink paid specific attention to Fernandez. "Noah Fernandez is 18 years old, but just look at how he plays as a midfielder. What I like about him is that, as a midfielder, you can also think: I'll go and get the ball and play it back again. But he starts dribbling instead, because he is quick as well."

For the former technical director of FC Twente, Fernandez has the qualities to create an extra man time and again. "He can really beat someone and then still keep an overview. He can really make the most of a numerical advantage," said Bruggink, who is particularly taken by the PSV player's creativity.

What also stands out to Bruggink is that Fernandez does not always go for the obvious option. "Sometimes he chooses the creative solution, maybe not always the best solution at that moment. But he is also putting himself about and really standing his ground. When you are 18 and everyone gives you the ball, then you are special."

In tight spaces, Fernandez is especially impressive, according to the analyst. "It is precisely in that space that he can create a numerical advantage. In the areas where it is usually busiest for PSV, he manages to create one man more." Bruggink believes that quality already makes him special at such a young age.

Another point Bruggink makes is the competition Fernandez is keeping behind him. "In that respect, he is keeping two top signings of PSV out of the starting XI. He is 18 years old. Truly an unbelievably great talent who deserves that attention. Because of course we often talk about the Ajax talents and all sorts of other things."

For Bruggink, the faith of Fernandez's team-mates says everything about the place he has earned. "Everyone gives him the ball. Perisic passes to him as well. With him, they know the ball is safe and something always happens. I think he is a truly magnificent player."