As WAZ reports, those in charge at BVB are at least considering a possible loan move for the midfielder, who only arrived in Dortmund this summer from Independiente del Valle in Ecuador.

The regional newspaper sees a quick temporary exit for Lerma as increasingly likely after BVB coach Niko Kovac left the new signing out completely in recent friendlies. Lerma stayed on the bench for the full 90 minutes in last weekend's 2-2 draw against Roma and earlier in the 3-2 win against Arsenal.

Kovac's recent comments also suggest the 18-year-old is dealing with the expected teething problems as he adapts to German football and still needs to improve, especially physically.

"We can't play everyone," Kovac is quoted by WAZ as saying regarding Lerma's recent lack of game time. "He still needs time and that is completely normal. There are language difficulties. If you look at him, he is still a little slight as well, so we need to put a bit of weight on him or work on his fitness," said Kovac, who nevertheless stressed: "The lad belongs to the team just like everyone else."

Justin Lerma initially set for the Regionalliga at BVB?

The report does not reveal whether any clubs are already in the frame for a loan move for Lerma. If the Ecuadorian stays in Dortmund, the most likely scenario is that he is eased into Bundesliga level through appearances for the second team in the Regionalliga.

Borussia Dortmund

Competition in Lerma's position in central midfield, ideally in a more attacking role, has stepped up sharply. Konstantinos Karetsas (from KRC Genk), Giannis Konstantelias (from PAOK Saloniki) and Joey Veerman (from PSV Eindhoven) have all arrived as high-profile additions and all three are pushing for a regular starting place.

BVB had already completed the signing of Lerma in May 2024. Under FIFA statutes, a move for the youngster, for whom a fee of four million euros was due, only became possible once he turned 18 at the beginning of May 2026. His contract in Dortmund runs until 2031.

Lerma made his debut in Ecuador's top flight as a 15-year-old and, despite his age, already has 43 competitive appearances for Independiente del Valle and two goals to his name. In 2025, the then 17-year-old won the Ecuadorian title as a regular starter.