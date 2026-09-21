The English FA announced on Monday that the Three Lions will be without Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford (both Manchester United), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Declan Rice (Arsenal) and Cole Palmer (Chelsea).

Tuchel had surprisingly still left out the latter for the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada, which drew plenty of criticism. The same applied to the omission of Real Madrid's Trent Alexander-Arnold, who also made the original 27-man squad for the upcoming international block. Palmer will now miss the chance to prove himself in the Nations League and show Tuchel he was wrong.

With it already clear beforehand that Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White would be called up as Palmer's replacement, Tuchel also reacted to the absence of the quintet by bringing in Everton's James Garner. Whether there will be any further call-ups is not known.

Who do England play in the Nations League?

Meanwhile, captain Harry Kane of Bayern Munich and Jarell Quansah of Bayer Leverkusen have been called up from the Bundesliga. England get under way on 26 September (8.45pm) against world champions Spain.

Then come away matches in the Czech Republic (29 September) and Croatia (3 October), before Tuchel's team face the Czechs again on 6 October in their final game.