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Rodri Manchester City 2025-26Getty
Daniel Buse

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€25 million still missing: Manchester City reportedly set pain threshold for Rodri transfer to Real Madrid

Premier League
Manchester City
Rodri
Real Madrid
LaLiga

World Cup winner, European champion, Ballon d'Or winner: Rodri is set to become the centrepiece of the new Real Madrid under returning coach José Mourinho! But Manchester City are digging their heels in over the Spanish midfield boss. There is still a huge gap of millions between the offer from Los Blancos and the Sky Blues' hefty asking price.

Sky reports that the Cityzens have set this amount as their limit, and would only be willing to negotiate from that point. Rodri is still under contract with the English runners-up until 2027. Real Madrid are particularly interested in the Spanish world and European champion, but according to the report, Los Blancos have so far only been willing to put 50 million euros on the negotiating table.

Most recently, Rodri starred at the World Cup and led Spain to the title in the USA as the playmaker in midfield. He was also named the best player of the tournament. Back in 2024, after the European Championship triumph in Germany, he received the Ballon d'Or as the best player in the world.

This summer, Real Madrid are undergoing major upheaval: after two trophyless years under Carlo Ancelotti, former successful coach Jose Mourinho has taken charge of Los Blancos again, along with Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa. Real have already strengthened their defence with Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries and Ibrahima Konate. Bernardo Silva arrived from Manchester City on a free transfer to bolster the midfield. They also have a good chance of landing Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig for a nine-figure fee. Rodri could then become the thinker and orchestrator in central midfield that Real have lacked since the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

RodriGetty Images

On Monday, Rodri underwent back surgery, which means he will miss the first competitive matches of the new season in the Super Cup and the Premier League. New coach Enzo Maresca can count on him again in September, if he has not signed for Real Madrid before then.

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