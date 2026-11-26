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Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is preparing to carry out a huge economic project that could change the club's commercial structure. It involves setting up a new company valued at around €10 billion, with the club keeping the largest stake, in a move that requires the members' approval before it can take effect.

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Pérez told club members last Saturday that Real Madrid's future will stay in the hands of the members alone. "The fate of Real Madrid will be decided by the members alone. It has always been that way, and it always will be," he said, making clear he remains committed to the club's ownership model despite the changes he has in mind.

The project stems from Pérez's fears of external threats targeting Real Madrid , the same concerns that pushed him to call early elections last summer, just a year and a half after his re-election as president.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the plan is to set up a new commercial company called "Real Madrid Madridistas SL" to run the club's core activities and business. Real Madrid would keep between 80 and 90% of the shares, with an outside investor taking a stake of between 5 and 10%. Under the current plan, that figure would settle at 5%.

Based on the company's initial valuation, the investor would put in around €500 million for 5%, or €1 billion for 10%. That's a huge cash injection, and the club would get it without becoming a public limited sports company or giving up control of the new entity.

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Real Madrid's board has already backed the plan, and the company is officially registered. José Ángel Sánchez, the club's general manager and a board member, is its sole administrator. Once the project goes ahead, the club's core business would move across to it.

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There's a hurdle, though. Pérez needs the general assembly's approval before he can put the project to a referendum of Real Madrid members, and he must win majority support to push ahead with a step that could mark a significant shift in the club's economic future.

Saturday's meeting wasn't the right moment to raise it. The appointment of Spanish tennis legend Rafa Nadal to the board grabbed the attention, with Nadal joining Anas Laghrari and José Ángel Sánchez among the most prominent figures who have Pérez's trust.