Chelsea wonderkid Estevao Willian set for SHOCK January loan move to PSG as Luis Enrique identifies key winter reinforcement

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Paris Saint-Germain are increasingly confident of securing a January loan deal for Chelsea's Brazilian forward Estevao Willian. The French club are searching for attacking reinforcements following a wave of injuries, with Luis Enrique reportedly driving the push for the highly-rated teenager.

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PSG seek attacking cover

PSG are actively scouring the market for a new forward ahead of the winter transfer window as physical setbacks continue to mount at the Parc des Princes. While emerging talents Mika Godts and Senny Mayulu stepped up to guide the club to the top of Ligue 1 against Lyon on Monday, manager Enrique remains acutely aware of his squad's limitations.

With the season presenting a gruelling schedule, injuries to key personnel like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele have severely reduced the manager's attacking options. PSG harbour immense ambitions for the remainder of the campaign and simply cannot afford to be caught short, prompting the hierarchy to explore January reinforcements.

Enrique targets Chelsea starlet

Amid their search for a mid-season signing, Chelsea's highly-rated Brazilian teenager Estevao has emerged as a definitive target. The 19-year-old, who arrived at Stamford Bridge from Palmeiras in July 2025, has struggled to cement a regular place in the starting XI and is yet to make a single Premier League start.

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According to Foot01, Enrique is a massive admirer of the young attacker's profile. Crucially, the Spanish tactician shares this enthusiasm with sporting advisor Luis Campos. The consensus between the two influential figures is considered a significant boost to a potential deal, with Enrique convinced he can maximise and develop Estevao's output during a short-term spell in France.

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Chelsea set firm demands

While there is mutual interest in the move, the Premier League side have established strict parameters. TEAMtalkreport that discussions between the two clubs have already commenced, with Chelsea demanding specific conditions regarding the winger's contract, salary, and playing time.

The London outfit only want to sanction a straight loan, firmly believing that the South American still possesses a brilliant long-term future at Stamford Bridge. Furthermore, they expect PSG to cover the entirety of the player's wages. To ensure Estevao's development is not stalled by another spell on the bench, Chelsea are also pushing to include a financial penalty clause should he fail to hit a mandatory threshold of minutes on the pitch.

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A crucial winter window

While these precise conditions remain subject to negotiation, reports suggest that Chelsea have already agreed in principle to let the Brazilian depart for Paris this winter. Striking an agreement would present a win-win scenario, offering Estevao valuable top-flight experience while giving PSG the depth required for a title charge.