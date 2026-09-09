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VfB Stuttgart v Viking FK - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

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Ermedin Demirovic on a scoring spree: VfB Stuttgart striker creates a first in the Champions League

Champions League
VfB Stuttgart vs Viking
VfB Stuttgart
Viking

The Bosnian gets the nod ahead of new signing Dzenan Pejcinovic for the opening game in the Champions League and fires his way into the VfB history books.

Ermedin Demirovic single-handedly gave the Swabians a commanding half-time lead against Viking Stavanger. The 28-year-old struck to make it 1-0, 2-1 and 3-1 for the Bundesliga club in just 12 minutes, in the 20th, 26th and 32nd minutes. Angelo Stiller and Deniz Undav, who provided two assists, created the goals.

No Stuttgart player had ever scored a hat-trick in the Champions League or its predecessor, the European Cup.

Before this game, Demirovic had only come off the bench in two Bundesliga matches, playing 47 minutes in total. Coach Sebastian Hoeneß explained his decision to start the 28-year-old before the match on DAZN.

"Yes, it certainly didn't do any harm that he had such a good impact off the bench," said Hoeneß with regard to Demirovic's fine goal in the recent 4-1 win against 1. FC Köln. "Regardless of that: Medo will play a good role for us this year. He is an important player for us and that's why it simply makes sense to start rotating from time to time."

After that, Demirovic did not score again. The crowd gave him a thunderous ovation when he went off for Pejcinovic in the 62nd minute. It finished 3-1.

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