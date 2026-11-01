'He simply can no longer deliver!' – Erik ten Hag takes brutal swipe at Cristiano Ronaldo & claims superstar's elite career ended at Juventus

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The long-standing feud between Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo has reignited after the former Manchester United manager launched a scathing assessment of the Portuguese icon’s decline. Reflecting on their turbulent time together at Old Trafford, the Dutchman suggested that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been unable to perform at the highest level for several years.

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Ten Hag claims Ronaldo's decline started years ago

The relationship between Ten Hag and Ronaldo remains one of the most contentious chapters in Manchester United's modern history. Years after the forward's acrimonious second exit from the club - which was finalized in November 2022 following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan where Ronaldo openly stated he had no respect for the Dutch manager - Ten Hag has offered a blunt critique of the striker's physical capabilities and his standing in the global game.

'The players wanted to work for him and looked up to him because he is one of the greats of all time,' Ten Hag explained in an interview with ESPN. 'But over the last seven or eight years, he simply can no longer deliver. From Juventus, it's simply over.'

Fitness struggles and Premier League demands

Central to Ten Hag’s criticism was Ronaldo’s perceived inability or unwillingness to adapt to the rigorous fitness standards required at the Carrington training ground. The Dutchman's claim that Ronaldo’s elite career effectively ended at Juventus stands in stark contrast to the striker’s output following his Real Madrid departure. During his time in Turin, Ronaldo registered 101 goals in 134 appearances while lifting two Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia, and two Supercoppa Italiana trophies, before scoring 131 goals in 154 matches for Al-Nassr and securing a Saudi Pro League title.

'When I started at Man United, I explained to him how we were going to play and what his role in that would be,' Ten Hag said. 'But ultimately, you have to deliver. But he could no longer bring himself to push through the pain to give everything every single day and to train at his maximum. And if you are not fit to play in the Premier League, you have no chance.'

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When asked if Ronaldo had always been known for his dedication, Ten Hag responded: 'Well, that was the image. But he could no longer bring himself to do that. You show him what is required, and he knows it too, and you come to him with arguments that hold up.'

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The decision to bench the superstar

The lack of playing time for Ronaldo was a major talking point throughout the first half of the 2022-23 season. He started just three Premier League matches under Ten Hag before his departure, a reality that the manager insists was based purely on merit and the needs of the collective.

Ten Hag detailed the difficult choices he had to make as the head of the first team, noting: 'No, he doesn't say that [I wasn't good enough] because the evidence was so clear. So he had to make a choice. At that moment, I have to make a decision that is in the best interests of the club and of the team. I know that I did everything I could to persuade him, but the choice is with the individual as to whether he wants to make that investment. And if you don't want to, I have to make different choices in the interest of the team, and that's what we saw.'

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Ronaldo's side of the Manchester fallout

While Ten Hag focuses on fitness and tactical output, Ronaldo’s perspective remains rooted in a perceived lack of respect.

'Don’t tell me that the top players, the guys who want everything, the key players will play three minutes,' Ronaldo said at the time, reflecting on the breakdown of their relationship. 'Come on, this is unacceptable after what they keep saying before, that they respect me, that they do this, they do that. For me it was not respect, this is why I take this decision I regret. I apologised to my teammates for the situation, I did a post, an Instagram, I regret to left from the stadium. I regret my teammates know what I felt, and I said to them apologised, but in the same way, I’m not regret to take the decisions to not come on.'

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Expanding further on his friction with the manager, the Portuguese forward doubled down on his stance regarding mutual respect: 'The coach didn’t have respect for me. So this is why the relationship, it’s in that way. He keep saying in the press that he come to me, he like me blah, blah, blah but that it’s only for the press. 100%. If you don’t have respect for me, I'm never going to have respect for you.'