Eredivisie star overlooked for the Netherlands squad: 'More deserving than Kenneth Taylor'

Mario Been cannot understand why Luciano Valente was left out of the Netherlands squad during the most recent international break. Speaking on ESPN, the analyst says, among other things, that the Feyenoord player deserved a call-up more than Lazio midfielder Kenneth Taylor.

Valente has made an excellent start to the season. The midfielder, who has also worn the captain's armband since this season, is operating as an advanced left winger and, according to Been, is doing far more than enough in that role. The 23-year-old from Groningen has already scored four Eredivisie goals and provided an assist.

"You can see Valente's role, it is a very free role from the left. Here he even comes into the number 10 position to at least lay a ball off," says Been, using footage from the away match against PEC Zwolle (0-7).

Then Been points to another example as Valente produces a wonderful through ball from his own half. "And this is definitely a quality of his as well," says Been. "He has an eye for players making runs in behind, he is a quality player. All of Feyenoord have started playing better since Valente has been playing in that position."

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Been also believes the setup around him has helped. "The midfield is better balanced, with Zechiël you obviously have enormous depth and running power. Two holding players in Targhalline and Vanhoutte, and Valente has a free role and he shows that every week."

He then highlights Valente's return in front of goal. "He has already scored four goals, that is already as many as in the 84 matches he played for FC Groningen and last year for Feyenoord," says Been, exaggerating somewhat about Valente, who scored 10 goals in 94 matches for Groningen. "He is in a good place, this is a player of real quality and I think he could have been in the Netherlands squad."

Presenter Jan Joost van Gangelen goes a step further and says Valente should have been in Xavi's first Netherlands squad. "Taylor was in it," Been replies. "Just to name one. I think he actually deserved it more."

For Been, there is no doubt about Valente's level. "In any case, he is a player who belongs there, because he has the qualities for it," says Been, who thinks Valente is happy with his new position. "It is going brilliantly and he gets into situations, at least five times in the box every match. That was always the problem with him."

Earlier in his career, that end product was missing. "He had little goalscoring ability, and the number of assists could have been better too. And if you look at it now, he is really very important for Feyenoord at the moment. The whole team are playing better. If you sacrifice yourself for that and as a result play better yourself, I think it cuts both ways," says Been.



