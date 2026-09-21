Eredivisie impresses Xavi: 'That was Champions League level'

Xavi Hernández has given his verdict on the level of the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie. At the press conference where he unveiled his first Netherlands squad, he also spoke about what he has seen in Dutch stadiums.

The national coach watched Ajax v PSV (1-3) at the start of September. Last Sunday, he was at De Kuip to see Feyenoord beat FC Utrecht 5-0.

Asked for his view on the standard of the Dutch league, Xavi said: "The Eredivisie is of a high level."

"On Sunday I watched Feyenoord v FC Utrecht and before that, for example, Ajax v PSV at the Johan Cruyff ArenA. In my opinion, that was of Champions League level. It was a good match, with high intensity from both teams."

"The Eredivisie obviously has a good level, but it depends on the club. The big clubs have a good level, good players and good talents. We have to keep an eye on them," Xavi said.

Unlike Ronald Koeman, who firmly shut the door on players featuring, for example, in the Saudi Pro League, that makes no difference to the new national coach. "My preference is to watch and speak with the player."

"The intensity with which the player plays, the rhythm, the capacity, the ambition, the passion and what he shows on the pitch are what I consider most important. I like to check the individual, because I am not interested in the club, because every team play a different system," the Spanish coach concluded.