Enzo Fernandez's move to Manchester City was more than another line in the transfer market. It handed the Argentine the chance to work again with Enzo Maresca, the coach who seems to know exactly what a midfielder needs to produce his best.

The switch made Fernandez the third-highest player in terms of transfer fees generated in football history, a total of 310 million euros. Maresca proved the decisive factor in his choice of destination, after Real Madrid failed to give him the answer he had been waiting for. Only Neymar and Romelu Lukaku sit above him on that list, at 400 and 375 million euros respectively.

Fernandez and Maresca had built their relationship during the Italian's time at Chelsea, where the coach forged a strong bond with the player on and off the pitch. So when Maresca left the London club, Fernandez's own future came into question, particularly with the player hunting for a fresh step in his career.

Real Madrid emerged as a possible destination at that stage. Yet the Spanish club never matched Fernandez's own desire to join them, and his path ultimately turned towards Manchester City instead.

City's interest sprang from a clear wish on Maresca's part. He wanted to reunite with a player whose qualities he knows inside out, and the English club's board then completed the deal for 145 million euros, according to a report by "AS".

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

At City, Fernandez found what Real Madrid never offered: a coach who believes in him and wants to build around him. The signals came quickly. He made a surprise start against Coventry City and laid on a decisive assist for Erling Haaland's winning goal.

Fernandez had joined for 125 million pounds sterling, equalling the record for the most expensive deal in English football history. He begins a new chapter under Maresca, who is banking on his ability to rebuild a midfield stripped of several important names.

For the Argentine, the new journey looks entirely different. Real Madrid shut the door he wanted. Manchester City opened another, with a coach who knows him and trusts him, and perhaps that is the one thing he needs to prove his huge market value can translate into real impact on the pitch.