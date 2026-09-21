Luis Enrique has cleared up the Achraf Hakimi situation ahead of the international break. The Paris Saint-Germain manager confirmed the Morocco full-back will miss his country's next fixture, insisting he won't gamble with the player's fitness.

Enrique spoke after PSG's 2-1 win over Marseille on Sunday evening in Ligue 1: "I have complete confidence in Hakimi, but he cannot play the next international match."

Talks are ongoing between PSG and Morocco's technical staff over Hakimi's condition, and the Spaniard knows what wearing the national shirt means to his player.

"We are in contact with the Moroccan national team to find out his medical condition, and we know how important it is for the player to play with the national team," Enrique added.

No risks, then. The priority, the PSG boss stressed, is getting Hakimi back to full physical readiness before anything else.

Enrique concluded: "I am happy that he will be able to join the national team, and we will not risk anything, because the first thing we want is for the player to be in the best health. There will be communication, as is the case with everyone."