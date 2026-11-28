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Paris Saint-Germain continued their strong form in Ligue 1, making it nine wins in a row with a 2-0 victory over visitors Lorient at the Parc des Princes on Saturday evening in matchday 12.

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Senny Mayulu and Ousmane Dembele scored for the Parisian giants, in the 32nd and 67th minutes.

PSG move on to 29 points at the top of the table, six clear of nearest challengers Paris FC. Lorient stay on 16 points in 11th place.

As Le Parisien noted in its match review, PSG imposed their control and attacking tempo from the opening minutes and pinned Lorient back deep in their own territory.

Dembele took PSG's first corner, but it failed to beat the defender at the near post. The ball dropped to Dro, who fired over from outside the box.

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PSG almost took an early lead in the 12th minute when Dembele crashed a shot against the crossbar. The pressure on Yvon Mvogo's goal kept coming.

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On 32 minutes, Mayulu made the hosts' clear superiority count. His superb left-footed strike from outside the box flew into the top corner to put PSG ahead.

Mayulu nearly doubled the lead before the break. Meeting a cross from Godts in the 41st minute, he hit the right-hand post.

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Lorient simply couldn't play out from the back. PSG pressed hard and fast the moment they lost the ball, and the visitors never managed to keep possession for more than 10 seconds.

PSG kept pushing after the break, and Dembele wasted several clear-cut chances.

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In the 55th minute, Achraf Hakimi burst forward from behind Godts and Warren Zaire-Emery had all the time he needed to pick out Dembele in the box. The forward blazed well over the bar.

Zaire-Emery went close himself in the 61st minute, his shot flashing just past the post.

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Dembele gave PSG breathing space in the 67th minute, curling a superb effort in from outside the box. That second goal underlined his side's superiority and all but settled the contest.

For all PSG's dominance, the closing stages brought some nerves for the hosts. Ndjantou's foul handed Lorient a penalty in the 84th minute. A minute later, Ibrahim Balde sent his spot-kick wide.

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Sylla nearly reignited the game in the 87th minute. He went clean through on Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov but struck the crossbar. Safonov then shone in the final minutes, keeping out two more attempts.