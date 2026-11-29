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The injuries that have hit Paris Saint-Germain's front line have left Luis Enrique with a difficult challenge: choosing players capable of covering the absences and keeping the team's attack effective, especially with influential names such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué missing.

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The Spanish coach had to look for answers within his own squad, and the options available offered few guarantees. Then one of the club's young talents burst through and gave him the chance to rethink his plans.

Against Lorient, Enrique handed Senny Mayulu the centre-forward role and deployed Ousmane Dembélé on the right, trying out a different attacking set-up. The result was encouraging. The pair scored the goals in a 2-0 win, and Enrique came away with positive signs that Mayulu can play as an out-and-out striker, even though it isn't the role he usually fills.

French newspaper "L'Equipe" singled out Mayulu's performance, arguing that he has been more convincing than Ferran Torres in the number 9 role in recent weeks. His influence went beyond the box. He kept dropping deep and moving constantly, which improved the flow of play and opened up space for his team-mates in the final third.

Spanish newspaper "Sport", as picked up by Foot Mercato, went even further. It suggested Mayulu is giving Enrique growing confirmation that he was right to rely on him, given the progress he has shown recently.

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The paper pointed out that the 20-year-old has scored or set up a goal in seven consecutive matches. That's a run of consistent attacking impact, not a one-off display in a single game.

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Mayulu opened the scoring against Lorient, latching on to a pass from Dro Fernández and curling a superb shot into the net. His clever movement brought a direct reward. The goal showed he can take his chances, and he also helped build attacks by drifting away from the box and dropping back to get involved in the play.

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The next test is whether Mayulu can keep this up against tougher opponents. Playing centre-forward brings different responsibilities: positioning, taking chances and dealing with defenders.

Several recent reports claim Paris Saint-Germain have shortlisted a number of standout wingers to strengthen the squad, particularly after Doué's injury. The names include Real Betis star Abde Ezzalzouli of Morocco, Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, Chelsea's Estêvão Willian and Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams. Money is the problem. The fee for each of them would be the biggest obstacle as PSG weigh up an emergency signing to fix their attack. That makes Mayulu all the more valuable as a low-cost solution, although it remains to be seen whether he can keep up the same level in the coming matches.

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