Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish coach Luis Enrique refuses to settle for what he has already achieved with the French side, insisting that every success he enjoys brings with it a new responsibility.

A tough away trip awaits. PSG face Manchester City on Wednesday evening in the second round of the first phase of the Champions League.

Enrique said in an interview with the Paris Saint-Germain channel: "I have extended my contract, and now I have greater pressure to prove that I am ready to continue and that I want to win more titles with Paris Saint-Germain."

He added, according to the "Foot Mercato" network: "I am not calmer or more relaxed simply because people tell me they are very happy."

Next matches MCU UEFA Youth League 10:00 PSG

"It still gives me pleasure, as a coach, to know that my work has borne fruit for people, and to be able to share these moving moments with them and with their families. I have to prove that I deserve the trust that has been placed in me," he continued.

The former Barcelona coach praised his president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and his sporting director, Luis Campos, and he also took advantage of this media opportunity to explain the reasons behind his success.

Understanding the game beats blind obedience. That is the heart of the Spaniard's management philosophy. He doesn't want a team that waits on his instructions, but one capable of taking the right decisions on its own.

"I do not want to be a coach who is constantly issuing orders and dictating to the players what they must do. They have to understand the game in order to take the best decision at every moment. That is the foundation," he stressed.

Alongside that philosophy sits a personal relationship marked by closeness, humour and high standards.

His permanent desire to improve explains his refusal to compare himself with other coaches. In a football world where titles spark debate and every result fuels comparisons, Luis Enrique insists on following his own path.

He went on: "Everyone has their own way, and that is what everybody must understand. I have no intention of improving my record or my CV just to get ahead of them," before reaffirming his guiding principles: "Is this the way I want my team to play? Is this the way I want them to lose, if losing is unavoidable?"

Those questions carry most weight when the results dry up. Defeat, as he sees it, should push a coach to question himself rather than ditch his principles. The comments confirm the Spaniard's high standards, despite the many titles he has collected since taking charge in Paris.

"I have experience in football, but that does not mean that I believe I am always right or that I cannot develop further," he added.

He concluded by saying: "The Saint-Germain fans have always shown me great respect, even on a personal level, and that means a lot to me."







